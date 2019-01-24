Sintex Plastics Technology consolidated net profit declines 49.99% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.69% to Rs 1110.35 croreNet profit of Sintex Plastics Technology declined 49.99% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.69% to Rs 1110.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1332.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1110.351332.73 -17 OPM %13.7113.87 -PBDT87.60125.71 -30 PBT27.3965.13 -58 NP25.9051.79 -50
