Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 77.77% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 323.55 croreNet profit of Thirumalai Chemicals declined 77.77% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 323.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 344.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales323.55344.62 -6 OPM %8.1323.12 -PBDT24.7477.87 -68 PBT16.4570.86 -77 NP11.4451.46 -78
