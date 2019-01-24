JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 77.77% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 323.55 crore

Net profit of Thirumalai Chemicals declined 77.77% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 323.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 344.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales323.55344.62 -6 OPM %8.1323.12 -PBDT24.7477.87 -68 PBT16.4570.86 -77 NP11.4451.46 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements