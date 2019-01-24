Pidilite Industries standalone net profit declines 5.99% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pidilite Industries standalone net profit declines 6.26% in the September 2018 quarter
Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.60% in the September 2018 quarter
Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the June 2018 quarter
Pidilite Industries standalone net profit rises 22.96% in the June 2018 quarter
Amrapali Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 1589.72 croreNet profit of Pidilite Industries declined 5.99% to Rs 224.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 239.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 1589.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1375.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1589.721375.77 16 OPM %20.5026.02 -PBDT355.21375.59 -5 PBT331.78352.88 -6 NP224.69239.00 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU