JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Pidilite Industries standalone net profit declines 5.99% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 1589.72 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries declined 5.99% to Rs 224.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 239.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 1589.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1375.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1589.721375.77 16 OPM %20.5026.02 -PBDT355.21375.59 -5 PBT331.78352.88 -6 NP224.69239.00 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements