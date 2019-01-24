Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 238.00 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 1070.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 238.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 130.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 1070.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1144.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1070.001144.00 -6 OPM %1.216.99 -PBDT-26.0063.00 PL PBT-241.00-109.00 -121 NP-238.00-130.00 -83

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:47 IST

