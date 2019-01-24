Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 238.00 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 1070.00 croreNet Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 238.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 130.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 1070.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1144.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1070.001144.00 -6 OPM %1.216.99 -PBDT-26.0063.00 PL PBT-241.00-109.00 -121 NP-238.00-130.00 -83
