DGCA: Domestic air traffic declines 57% YoY in Oct

Shares of two air carriers were in action after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced monthly figures of the air traffic data for the month of October 2020.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shed 0.94% to Rs 1687.05 while those of SpiceJet jumped 15% to Rs 76.30 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.40 points or 0.02% to currently trade at 44,187.45.

The DGCA said that passengers carried by domestic airlines declined by 57.2% to 52.71 lakh in October 2020 from 123.16 lakh in October 2019. Sequentially, however, the figure has increased by 33.67% from 39.43 lakh in September 2020.

IndiGo carried 29.27 lakh passengers in October 2020, which is higher by 29.17% as compared to 22.66 lakh passenger in September 2020 but lower by 49.87% compared to 58.42 lakh passenger in October 2019.

The number of passenger carried by SpiceJet in October 2020 stood at 7.04 lakh, up by 32.83% from 5.30 lakh in September 2020. It is declined by 64.88% from 20.05 lakh passenger in October 2019.

Passenger load factor (PLF) was recorded at 61%-74% during October. While this was an improvement from 57% -73% in September, it was significantly lower than 76%-90% seen in October last year. PLF is used to gauge the capacity utilisation of transport services, including air transport.

IndiGo's PLF during October 2020 was at 68.2%, compared to 65.4% in September 2020 and 85.1% in October 2019.

SpiceJet's PLF during October 2020 was at 74%, compared to 73% in September 2020 and 90% in October 2019.

"The passenger load factor in the month of October 2020 has shown some recovery due to increased demand after opening of lockdown and onset of festive season," the DGCA said in a statement.

IndiGo held a market share of 55% while SpiceJet's market share was at 13.4% in October 2020.

