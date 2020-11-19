Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HEG Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2020.

HEG Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2020.

Graphite India Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 221.9 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39331 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd surged 15.48% to Rs 828.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11781 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd soared 12.66% to Rs 74.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd added 12.16% to Rs 337.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4016 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Electronics Ltd advanced 8.85% to Rs 105.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)