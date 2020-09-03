Aviation stocks gain after Govt nod to operate with 60% capacity

Shares of two aviation companies rose by 2.14% to 2.85% after the government allowed airlines to operate with 60% capacity in the domestic segment with immediate effect.

The domestic flight operations were allowed to resume from 25 May 2020 after a two-month shutdown and airlines were asked to operate with one-third capacity. The airlines were later allowed to operate with 45% capacity.

Interglobe Aviation (up 2.14%) and Spicejet (up 2.85%) advanced.

InterGlobe Aviation is India's largest passenger airline with a market share of 60.4% as of July 2020. SpiceJet is a domestic low-budget air carrier which provides scheduled flights between major cities in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)