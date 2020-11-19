Volumes jump at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd counter

-
-
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd saw volume of 14998 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2257 shares
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, BEML Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 November 2020.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd saw volume of 14998 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2257 shares. The stock increased 7.85% to Rs.801.20. Volumes stood at 8233 shares in the last session.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42768 shares. The stock dropped 0.19% to Rs.856.05. Volumes stood at 24782 shares in the last session.
Oberoi Realty Ltd registered volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45709 shares. The stock slipped 0.73% to Rs.450.50. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.
BEML Ltd witnessed volume of 51425 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12705 shares. The stock increased 6.72% to Rs.678.00. Volumes stood at 15951 shares in the last session.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd recorded volume of 3.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79012 shares. The stock gained 5.26% to Rs.33.00. Volumes stood at 2.41 lakh shares in the last session.
