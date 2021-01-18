DGCA: Domestic air traffic declines by 44% YoY in December

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that passengers carried by domestic airlines declined by 43.72% to 73.27 lakh in December 2020 from 130.18 lakh in December 2019.
Sequentially, however, the figure has increased by 15.31% from 63.54 lakh in November 2020.
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) carried 39.52 lakh passengers in December 2020, which is higher by 15.45% as compared to 34.23 lakh passenger in November 2020, but lower by 36.15% compared to 61.88 lakh passenger in December 2019.
The number of passengers carried by SpiceJet in December 2020 stood at 9.52 lakh, up by 13.33% from 8.40 lakh in November 2020. It is declined by 55.60% from 21.44 lakh passenger in December 2019.
Passenger load factor (PLF) was recorded at 60%-78% during December. While this was an improvement from 58% -77% in November, it was significantly lower than 80%-92% seen in December last year. PLF is used to gauge the capacity utilisation of transport services, including air transport.
IndiGo's PLF during December 2020 was at 71.5%, compared to 74% in November 2020 and 90.1% in December 2019.
SpiceJet's PLF during October 2020 was at 78%, compared to 77.7% in November 2020 and 92.7% in December 2019.
"The passenger load factor in the month of Dec 2020 has shown declining trend compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season, the DGCA said in a statement.
IndiGo held a market share of 53.9% while SpiceJet's market share was at 13% in December 2020.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) fell 3.08% to Rs 1580.80 while those of SpiceJet slipped 1.73% to Rs 88.05.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 288.74 points or 0.59% to 48,745.93.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU