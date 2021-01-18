DGCA: Domestic air traffic declines by 44% YoY in December

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that passengers carried by domestic airlines declined by 43.72% to 73.27 lakh in December 2020 from 130.18 lakh in December 2019.

Sequentially, however, the figure has increased by 15.31% from 63.54 lakh in November 2020.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) carried 39.52 lakh passengers in December 2020, which is higher by 15.45% as compared to 34.23 lakh passenger in November 2020, but lower by 36.15% compared to 61.88 lakh passenger in December 2019.

The number of passengers carried by SpiceJet in December 2020 stood at 9.52 lakh, up by 13.33% from 8.40 lakh in November 2020. It is declined by 55.60% from 21.44 lakh passenger in December 2019.

Passenger load factor (PLF) was recorded at 60%-78% during December. While this was an improvement from 58% -77% in November, it was significantly lower than 80%-92% seen in December last year. PLF is used to gauge the capacity utilisation of transport services, including air transport.

IndiGo's PLF during December 2020 was at 71.5%, compared to 74% in November 2020 and 90.1% in December 2019.

SpiceJet's PLF during October 2020 was at 78%, compared to 77.7% in November 2020 and 92.7% in December 2019.

"The passenger load factor in the month of Dec 2020 has shown declining trend compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season, the DGCA said in a statement.

IndiGo held a market share of 53.9% while SpiceJet's market share was at 13% in December 2020.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) fell 3.08% to Rs 1580.80 while those of SpiceJet slipped 1.73% to Rs 88.05.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 288.74 points or 0.59% to 48,745.93.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)