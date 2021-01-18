Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 56.44 points or 2.15% at 2562.89 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 7.36%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 4.25%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.99%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.66%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.35%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.04%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.86%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.61%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.04%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 252.74 or 0.52% at 48781.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 91.85 points or 0.64% at 14341.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 316.4 points or 1.69% at 18365.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 112.62 points or 1.79% at 6165.18.

On BSE,842 shares were trading in green, 2086 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

