Metal stocks slip

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 436.93 points or 3.54% at 11908.82 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.95%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.61%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.56%),NMDC Ltd (down 4.47%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.53%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.93%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.65%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.55%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.88%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 252.74 or 0.52% at 48781.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 91.85 points or 0.64% at 14341.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 316.4 points or 1.69% at 18365.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 112.62 points or 1.79% at 6165.18.

On BSE,842 shares were trading in green, 2086 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

