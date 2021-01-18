Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 77.96 points or 2.14% at 3557.62 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Ramco Industries Ltd (down 7.45%), Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (down 7.08%),Rain Industries Ltd (down 5.45%),Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 5.15%),Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 5.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 5%), Greenpanel Industries Ltd (down 4.98%), Prakash Industries Ltd (down 4.86%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 4.85%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.7%).

On the other hand, Supreme Petrochem Ltd (up 7.61%), Gravita India Ltd (up 5%), and UPL Ltd (up 4.47%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 252.74 or 0.52% at 48781.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 91.85 points or 0.64% at 14341.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 316.4 points or 1.69% at 18365.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 112.62 points or 1.79% at 6165.18.

On BSE,842 shares were trading in green, 2086 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

