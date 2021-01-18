Volumes spurt at KEI Industries Ltd counter

KEI Industries Ltd registered volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares

Supreme Industries Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 January 2021.

KEI Industries Ltd registered volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.04% to Rs.508.75. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd saw volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.55% to Rs.1,670.35. Volumes stood at 57092 shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd saw volume of 14.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.80 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.53% to Rs.229.00. Volumes stood at 4.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd witnessed volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.49 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.81% to Rs.444.95. Volumes stood at 32254 shares in the last session.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd clocked volume of 3.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.99% to Rs.404.85. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)