Dhabriya Polywood reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.92% to Rs 11.88 croreNet loss of Dhabriya Polywood reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.92% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.8828.23 -58 OPM %5.7211.12 -PBDT-0.412.01 PL PBT-1.191.15 PL NP-1.280.78 PL
