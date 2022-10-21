Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 54.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.45% to Rs 541.19 croreNet profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 54.34% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 541.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 399.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales541.19399.56 35 OPM %5.7213.39 -PBDT27.0043.62 -38 PBT16.7233.31 -50 NP11.4124.99 -54
