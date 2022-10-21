Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 54.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.45% to Rs 541.19 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 54.34% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 541.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 399.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.541.19399.565.7213.3927.0043.6216.7233.3111.4124.99

