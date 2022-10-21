ITC consolidated net profit rises 24.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.72% to Rs 16930.51 crore

Net profit of ITC rose 24.40% to Rs 4619.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3713.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 16930.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13575.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16930.5113575.3636.9736.966701.195476.626238.815054.894619.773713.76

