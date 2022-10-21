JUST IN
UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Eureka Industries standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 3.78 crore

Net profit of Eureka Industries rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.780 0 OPM %19.310 -PBDT0.730.03 2333 PBT0.730.03 2333 NP0.540.03 1700

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:55 IST

