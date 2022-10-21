Eureka Industries standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 3.78 croreNet profit of Eureka Industries rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.780 0 OPM %19.310 -PBDT0.730.03 2333 PBT0.730.03 2333 NP0.540.03 1700
