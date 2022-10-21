JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 18.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.12% to Rs 851.04 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms declined 18.89% to Rs 110.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 851.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 841.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales851.04841.62 1 OPM %16.4021.23 -PBDT150.19181.25 -17 PBT140.16170.83 -18 NP110.45136.17 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU