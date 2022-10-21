Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 18.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.12% to Rs 851.04 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms declined 18.89% to Rs 110.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 851.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 841.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.851.04841.6216.4021.23150.19181.25140.16170.83110.45136.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)