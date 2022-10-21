Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 18.89% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.12% to Rs 851.04 croreNet profit of Tanla Platforms declined 18.89% to Rs 110.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 851.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 841.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales851.04841.62 1 OPM %16.4021.23 -PBDT150.19181.25 -17 PBT140.16170.83 -18 NP110.45136.17 -19
