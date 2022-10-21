JUST IN
UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the September 2022 quarter
ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 14.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.24% to Rs 858.46 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 14.47% to Rs 300.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 351.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.24% to Rs 858.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 856.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales858.46856.37 0 OPM %60.9663.47 -PBDT422.31485.68 -13 PBT403.57470.92 -14 NP300.41351.24 -14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:55 IST

