UltraTech Cement commissions 1.5 mtpa cement capacity in Odhisa

The cement major on Monday announced that it has commissioned 1.5 MTPA brownfield cement grinding unit at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

This forms part of the on-going capacity expansion, said the company. The company's total cement capacity in Odisha has increased to 4.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

With this, the company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 122.85 mtpa.

UltraTech Cement is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cement and cement related products.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 38% to Rs 1,058.20 crore despite of 19.5% jump in net sales to Rs 15,520.93 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.38% to Rs 7,151.95 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)