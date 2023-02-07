Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 4.12 points or 0.11% at 3590.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.57%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.88%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.61%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.54%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.52%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.22%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 108.12 or 0.18% at 60398.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.35 points or 0.08% at 17750.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 18.2 points or 0.06% at 27982.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.95 points or 0.16% at 8813.79.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

