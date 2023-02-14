Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 31.34% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 360.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 79.18% to Rs 50.10 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 31.34% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.18% to Rs 50.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales50.1027.96 79 OPM %1.746.40 -PBDT2.212.26 -2 PBT2.132.17 -2 NP1.492.17 -31

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:46 IST

