Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 31.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.18% to Rs 50.10 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 31.34% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.18% to Rs 50.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.50.1027.961.746.402.212.262.132.171.492.17

