Evexia Lifecare standalone net profit rises 173.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.33% to Rs 17.07 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 173.53% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.0712.341.524.131.360.511.260.450.930.34

