JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 360.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Evexia Lifecare standalone net profit rises 173.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.33% to Rs 17.07 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 173.53% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.0712.34 38 OPM %1.524.13 -PBDT1.360.51 167 PBT1.260.45 180 NP0.930.34 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU