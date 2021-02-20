Jubilant Foodworks provides guarantee on behalf of Jubilant Netherlands (subsidiary)

-
Jubilant Foodworks has issued a guarantee on behalf of Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B. V. (Jubilant Netherlands/ Acquirer), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to a purchase agreement in terms of which Jubilant Netherlands proposes to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coeratief U.
A. which holds 32.81% equity shares in DP Eurasia N. V. (DP Eurasia). The Acquirer is intended to be funded by the Company in accordance with applicable ODI Regulations.
DP Eurasia is a public company listed with London Stock Exchange PLC and is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
