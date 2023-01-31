Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.12% to Rs 4.25 croreNet loss of Dhanlaxmi Cotex reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.12% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.252.85 49 OPM %-4.71-19.30 -PBDT-0.050.28 PL PBT-0.080.27 PL NP-0.090.48 PL
