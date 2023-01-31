Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 451.50% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 71.41% to Rs 40.71 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 451.50% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.41% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.7123.75 71 OPM %32.3810.65 -PBDT13.453.31 306 PBT12.262.27 440 NP9.211.67 451

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:36 IST

