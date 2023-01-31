Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 451.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.41% to Rs 40.71 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 451.50% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.41% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.7123.7532.3810.6513.453.3112.262.279.211.67

