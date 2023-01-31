Welspun India consolidated net profit declines 67.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.70% to Rs 1869.15 croreNet profit of Welspun India declined 67.99% to Rs 42.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.70% to Rs 1869.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2418.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1869.152418.17 -23 OPM %10.3612.85 -PBDT192.70309.68 -38 PBT78.54202.98 -61 NP42.38132.39 -68
