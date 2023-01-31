VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 18.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 681.53 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 18.66% to Rs 49.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 681.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 601.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.681.53601.4515.1519.5492.69110.9150.5872.5249.2060.49

