JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail appoints directors
Business Standard

VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 18.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 681.53 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 18.66% to Rs 49.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 681.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 601.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales681.53601.45 13 OPM %15.1519.54 -PBDT92.69110.91 -16 PBT50.5872.52 -30 NP49.2060.49 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU