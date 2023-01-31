RRIL consolidated net profit rises 2966.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 96.00% to Rs 42.67 croreNet profit of RRIL rose 2966.67% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.00% to Rs 42.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.6721.77 96 OPM %7.876.61 -PBDT4.071.72 137 PBT3.650.79 362 NP2.760.09 2967
