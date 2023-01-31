RRIL consolidated net profit rises 2966.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 96.00% to Rs 42.67 crore

Net profit of RRIL rose 2966.67% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.00% to Rs 42.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.6721.777.876.614.071.723.650.792.760.09

