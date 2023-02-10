Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 8.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 393.37 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 8.35% to Rs 46.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 393.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 356.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales393.37356.86 10 OPM %13.1815.42 -PBDT58.7260.87 -4 PBT54.2656.92 -5 NP46.0742.52 8
