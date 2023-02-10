Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 34.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 29.78% to Rs 30620.19 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 34.67% to Rs 2676.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1987.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.78% to Rs 30620.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23594.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30620.1923594.46 30 OPM %17.1519.18 -PBDT4348.063924.71 11 PBT3237.903005.64 8 NP2676.561987.44 35
