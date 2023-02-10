Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 34.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.78% to Rs 30620.19 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 34.67% to Rs 2676.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1987.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.78% to Rs 30620.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23594.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.30620.1923594.4617.1519.184348.063924.713237.903005.642676.561987.44

