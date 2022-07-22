Dhanvarsha Finvest allots 1.06 lakh equity shares on conversion of CCDs

Dhanvarsha Finvest has allotted 1,06,250 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2 each at a premium of Rs. 78 per share upon conversion of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs).

Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 21,53,36,078 comprising of 10,76,68,039 equity shares of Rs.2 each to Rs.21,55,48,578 comprising of 10,77,74,289 equity shares of Rs.2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)