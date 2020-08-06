Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co standalone net profit declines 26.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.07% to Rs 39.14 crore

Net profit of Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co declined 26.22% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.07% to Rs 39.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.39.1455.9719.7819.677.6910.766.069.385.437.36

