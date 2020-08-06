Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co standalone net profit declines 26.22% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.07% to Rs 39.14 croreNet profit of Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co declined 26.22% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.07% to Rs 39.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales39.1455.97 -30 OPM %19.7819.67 -PBDT7.6910.76 -29 PBT6.069.38 -35 NP5.437.36 -26
