JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Greenpanel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25460.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.41% to Rs 10655.70 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 25460.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4873.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 10655.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11264.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10655.7011264.70 -5 OPM %38.4632.99 -PBDT438.70264.00 66 PBT-5537.00-5866.80 6 NP-25460.00-4873.90 -422

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU