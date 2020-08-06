Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 14.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.10% to Rs 736.23 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 14.04% to Rs 98.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.10% to Rs 736.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 857.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.736.23857.0317.3819.68143.87185.15132.26176.6298.08114.10

