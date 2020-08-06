Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 14.04% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.10% to Rs 736.23 croreNet profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 14.04% to Rs 98.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.10% to Rs 736.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 857.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales736.23857.03 -14 OPM %17.3819.68 -PBDT143.87185.15 -22 PBT132.26176.62 -25 NP98.08114.10 -14
