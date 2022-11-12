JUST IN
Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends first interim dividend
DHP India standalone net profit declines 25.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 27.81 crore

Net profit of DHP India declined 25.29% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.8125.62 9 OPM %40.7836.53 -PBDT12.0214.49 -17 PBT11.2914.01 -19 NP8.4511.31 -25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 12:58 IST

