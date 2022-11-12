Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 29.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 40.55 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs declined 29.51% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 40.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.40.5538.676.347.531.642.211.171.780.861.22

