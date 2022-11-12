Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 29.51% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 40.55 croreNet profit of Godavari Drugs declined 29.51% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 40.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.5538.67 5 OPM %6.347.53 -PBDT1.642.21 -26 PBT1.171.78 -34 NP0.861.22 -30
