Dhunseri Tea spurts on inking pact with Apeejay Tea

Dhunseri Tea & Industries surged 14.90% to Rs 254.85 after the company said that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding Apeejay Tea for acquisition of Budlabeta & Hapjan tea estate in Assam for 109 crore.

Budlabeta tea estate and Hapjan tea estate units of Apeejay Tea are located in Tinsukia district in the state of Assam and has area spread over 1,491 hectares and 1,485 hectares respectively.

The object of acquisition is to enhance production, turnover and profitability. Budlabeta and Hapjan tea estate manufacture Black Tea (CTC and orthodox grades).

The acquisition is will be done by cash consideration of Rs 109 crore and is expected to be completed by 31 January 2023.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries is engaged in cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea.

The company reported a 32.1% decline in net profit to Rs 18.15 crore on a 6% fall in net sales to Rs 125.50 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)