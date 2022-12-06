Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 24.03 points or 0.63% at 3831.05 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 2.44%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.79%),SJVN Ltd (up 1.71%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.55%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.47%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.08%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.9%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 0.88%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.74%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (down 1.23%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.5%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.95 or 0.6% at 62458.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.6 points or 0.58% at 18593.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.94 points or 0.05% at 30002.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.59 points or 0.15% at 9303.37.

On BSE,1612 shares were trading in green, 1210 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)