Diana Tea Company standalone net profit declines 30.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Diana Tea Company declined 30.52% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 26.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.4425.7016.6425.214.486.234.035.804.035.80

