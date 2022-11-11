Diana Tea Company standalone net profit declines 30.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2.88% to Rs 26.44 croreNet profit of Diana Tea Company declined 30.52% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 26.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.4425.70 3 OPM %16.6425.21 -PBDT4.486.23 -28 PBT4.035.80 -31 NP4.035.80 -31
