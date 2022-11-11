ID Info Business Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of ID Info Business Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.080.1175.0000.0600.0600.060

