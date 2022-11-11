Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 24.53% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.06% to Rs 110.82 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission declined 24.53% to Rs 14.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 110.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.82109.66 1 OPM %18.9927.36 -PBDT25.0329.95 -16 PBT19.0924.92 -23 NP14.0918.67 -25
