Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 24.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.06% to Rs 110.82 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 24.53% to Rs 14.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 110.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.110.82109.6618.9927.3625.0329.9519.0924.9214.0918.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)