Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 124.51% in the June 2022 quarter
BALCO initiates weeklong celebration to commemorate World Environment Day
Hindalco Inds inks MoU with Israel-based firm for Aluminium-Air batteries
Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 179.32% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions rose 87.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU