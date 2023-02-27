JUST IN
Digamber Capfin standalone net profit declines 26.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 68.53 crore

Net profit of Digamber Capfin declined 26.06% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 68.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.5359.49 15 OPM %50.4946.34 -PBDT14.1010.87 30 PBT13.7510.64 29 NP9.2812.55 -26

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:29 IST

