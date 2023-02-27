Digamber Capfin standalone net profit declines 26.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 68.53 crore

Net profit of Digamber Capfin declined 26.06% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 68.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.68.5359.4950.4946.3414.1010.8713.7510.649.2812.55

