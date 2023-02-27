Digamber Capfin standalone net profit declines 26.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Baron Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 320.28% in the September 2022 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 68.53 croreNet profit of Digamber Capfin declined 26.06% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 68.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.5359.49 15 OPM %50.4946.34 -PBDT14.1010.87 30 PBT13.7510.64 29 NP9.2812.55 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU