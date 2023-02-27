KKR India Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 31.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 96.10 crore

Net profit of KKR India Asset Finance declined 31.76% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 96.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

