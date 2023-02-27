JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Five-Star Business board OKs Rs 5,000 cr NCDs issue
Business Standard

KKR India Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 31.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 96.10 crore

Net profit of KKR India Asset Finance declined 31.76% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 96.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales96.10107.17 -10 OPM %44.4160.83 -PBDT6.709.68 -31 PBT6.619.07 -27 NP4.927.21 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU