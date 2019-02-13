JUST IN
DIL consolidated net profit rises 36.58% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 111.70 crore

Net profit of DIL rose 36.58% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 111.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 98.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales111.7098.36 14 OPM %40.1240.20 -PBDT40.4037.21 9 PBT37.3734.16 9 NP25.9118.97 37

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:28 IST

