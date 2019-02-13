DIL consolidated net profit rises 36.58% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DIL announces revision in credit ratings of subsidiary - Fermenta Biotech
Brexit deal more likely in November or December: Irish PM
DIL consolidated net profit rises 415.70% in the September 2018 quarter
Don't think I'll ever take up supernatural shows: Jasmin
Irish PM asks pope to ensure justice for abuse victims worldwide
-
Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 111.70 croreNet profit of DIL rose 36.58% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 111.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 98.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales111.7098.36 14 OPM %40.1240.20 -PBDT40.4037.21 9 PBT37.3734.16 9 NP25.9118.97 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU