Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 24.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 31.02 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 24.19% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31.0230.155.482.951.350.990.990.810.770.62

