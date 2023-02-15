JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 24.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 31.02 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 24.19% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.0230.15 3 OPM %5.482.95 -PBDT1.350.99 36 PBT0.990.81 22 NP0.770.62 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU