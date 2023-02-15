Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 24.19% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 31.02 croreNet profit of Diligent Industries rose 24.19% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.0230.15 3 OPM %5.482.95 -PBDT1.350.99 36 PBT0.990.81 22 NP0.770.62 24
