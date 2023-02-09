Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 287.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.05% to Rs 29.42 crore

Net profit of Weizmann rose 287.50% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 29.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.4222.289.424.982.611.431.830.591.550.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)