HB Portfolio consolidated net profit rises 52.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of HB Portfolio rose 52.78% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 160.10% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.694.1116.7431.631.781.331.691.261.651.08

