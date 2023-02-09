HB Portfolio consolidated net profit rises 52.78% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 160.10% to Rs 10.69 crore

Net profit of HB Portfolio rose 52.78% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 160.10% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.694.11 160 OPM %16.7431.63 -PBDT1.781.33 34 PBT1.691.26 34 NP1.651.08 53

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:55 IST

