HB Portfolio consolidated net profit rises 52.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 160.10% to Rs 10.69 croreNet profit of HB Portfolio rose 52.78% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 160.10% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.694.11 160 OPM %16.7431.63 -PBDT1.781.33 34 PBT1.691.26 34 NP1.651.08 53
