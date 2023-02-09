JUST IN
Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 22.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 492.50 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 22.51% to Rs 62.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 492.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 560.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales492.50560.50 -12 OPM %21.5018.16 -PBDT122.90127.00 -3 PBT81.4091.00 -11 NP62.3080.40 -23

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:54 IST

